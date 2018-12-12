Milton Keynes MPs reveal whether they will be backing Theresa May in confidence vote

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster have revealed how they intend to vote in Wednesday night's confidence vote on Theresa May's leadership.

After firmly voting Leave in the Brexit referendum, Milton Keynes MP Iain Stewart has pledged to back Theresa May all the way in Wednesday night's confidence vote.

Iain said: “I will be backing Theresa May 100 per cent. Her resilience, sense of duty and attention to detail are exactly the qualities we need at this time.”

Two years ago the MK South MP described the Brexit referendum as “once in a generation chance” to leave the EU.

At the time he said: “I had hoped that we could stay part of a genuinely reformed EU akin to the vision set out by the Prime Minister in his Bloomberg speech, but I believe that the gap between the objectives of the Euro-elite and what I believe is in our national interests is too great."

MP for Milton Keynes North Mark Lancaster is also backing the Prime Minister.

He said: “The last thing the country needs ahead of our departure from the EU in March is a long leadership contest.”