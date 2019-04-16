Milton Keynes mum determined to beat cancer is raising cash for private liver transplant

A cancer-stricken mum is raising money to pay for a liver transplant in Norway so she can live to see her toddler daughter grow up.

Emily Locking was given eight weeks to live when she was diagnosed in 2015, shortly after the birth of daughter Evelyn.

The cancer had started in her bowel but was “incredibly advanced” and had already spread to her liver, doctors told her.

“I was told I could never be cured and was terminal. I’ve done everything I can to get this cancer out of me and it’s still an ongoing process,” said Emily, who has undergone a year of intense chemo and radiotherapy.

She has had the tumour in her bowel removed and also surgery to remove the entire right side of her liver.

Last month scans revealed the cancer had spread to the lung and Emily is this week due to have surgery to cut it out week.

Emily Locking wants to raise money for a private liver transplant

Doctors say there is a high chance of it returning to the liver. But when it does, the organ is too battered to withstand more treatment.

“My only chance of surviving would be to have a transplant. This isn’t available as an option in the UK so I need to self fund this abroad. It costs around £150,000, said Emily, who lives in Bow Brickhill.

She added: “I would need the funds in place and ready to go as if/when it returns I wouldn’t have time on my side, Please help support me and my family raise this amount, I know it’s an incredibly daunting amount of money but this really could save my life... Every penny will be truly appreciated.”

Emily gave birth to Evelyn in October 2015. A month later she began feeling unwell and, after tests, she was diagnosed with advanced cancer in December 2015.

Emily Locking with family

The following year Emily’s mum and dad were both diagnosed with cancer. Her dad recovered well, but sadly her mum passed away in January 2017.

