Milton Keynes Muslims hold vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque terror attack

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is holding a vigil of sympathy in Milton Keynes for the victims of the New Zealand Friday prayers attack.

Jawad Ahmed Butt, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Milton Keynes said: “This was a horrendous attack on innocent Muslim worshippers including women and children attending their Friday prayers. We commend the response of the authorities and the Prime Minister of New Zealand.”

A vigil of sympathy held in MK

Mr Butt added: “In Milton Keynes, we live amongst incredibly diverse and compassionate people. We need to stand united as a nation and not let extremists destroy the fabric of our society.

“We must stand firm, shoulder to shoulder, to ensure that we defeat the extremist ideologies that have caused such destruction.”

“To convey our condolences and prayers to the victims and their loved ones, the Ahmadiyya Muslim

Community, Milton Keynes is holding a vigil at 5.30pm at The Rose in Campbell Park on Wednesday the 20th

Flowers left at the scene of the terror attack in New Zealand

March. The vigil is open to all to enable us as a community to pay our respects together.”

The World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph), His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza

Masroor Ahmad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack resulting in the death of fifty worshippers and others

seriously injured.