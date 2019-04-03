Milton Keynes open market could be transformed into a mini Camden

The architects who designed London’s Camden Market have been recruited to inject much-needed new life into the outdoor market at CMK.

Their aim is to make the flagging facility a destination in its own right.

MK outdoor market

It could become a buzzing market by day and an entertainment venues at night, the Citizen can reveal.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership this week appointed Greig & Stephenson Architects to help develop ideas for the market’s future.

GSA specialises in such projects and was behind development of some of the UK’s most popular and successful market venues.

These include including Borough and Camden Lock markets in London as well as projects overseas.

MK outdoor market

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “Successful cities are increasingly embracing independent traders operating from market stalls to bring new life and diversity to their centres.”

He added: “We want Milton Keynes’ market to be reinvigorated and are looking forward to working with GSA and to seeing what new ideas they can bring.”

Over the coming months potential plans will be shared and discussions will take place with stakeholders and the public so that feedback can be considered as part of the creation of plans for the market’s future.

Adam Parker, partner at Greig & Stephenson, said: “We are excited to be working with MKDP on the development of ideas for Milton Keynes’ open market.

“Our practice specialises in market-led projects, which offer a truly sustainable vehicle for the regeneration and development of our town and city centres, on a social, economic and environmental level.”

He added: “In a time when the public are more discerning about how they spend their money, and leisure time, markets offer a flexible asset that should provide the opportunity for activity throughout the day and evenings, catering for the full cross section of the community, becoming a destination in their own right.”

The company will be conducting “in-depth research” and promises to keep the public informed of potential plans and designs.

Supporters of the open market fought off a threat of relocation in 2013, when developers wanted to build a large Primark store on its Secklow Bridge site at centre:mk. Primark is now opening in the former BHS store inside the centre.