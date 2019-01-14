Milton Keynes parents in race against time to save their 10-year-old son's life

Desperate parents are racing against time to raise half a million pounds to keep their young son alive.

Nina and Russell Banks have watched 10-year-old Harry beat a rare cancer called Neuroblastoma twice over the past four years.

Little Harry Banks

He has undergone gruelling chemotherapy, major surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy. But tragically doctors say it is not enough to keep the aggressive cancer cells at bay.

“At the moment, Harry is technically cancer free. But doctors say the risk of it returning is extremely high,” said Nina, a former estate agent with Jackson -Stops.

With no further treatment available in this country, Harry’s only hope is a pioneering new treatment trial in the United States.

An antibody drug called Omburtamab, known as 8H9, is fed directly into the spinal fluid around the brain.

Harry with mum Nina

But the cost is £500,000 - which the Banks must raise within the next couple of months before the cancer returns.

Nina, who lives in Woburn Sands, said: “I wish with all my heart that we didn’t have to find ourselves in this position, but it appears that life can be incredibly cruel and is being especially so to Harry.”

The Fullbrook schoolboy, who is mad about rugby and playing on his PlayStation, has a brother called Oscar, who is 12.

Nina said: “ Throughout everything, Harry has continued to smile his gorgeous smile, his blue eyes have always had a twinkle in them and his two favourite teddies Bengy and Herbert have been almost glued to him.

“He is the most cuddly, bouncy, cheeky boy and to see him without his bounce has been so hard.”

Friends and family have already started fundraising to get Harry to America.

Doctors recommend the treatment starts in around eight weeks, so we have very little time,” said Nina.

“We are very lucky to have such supportive family and friends, but to achieve this target we need everyone to get behind the fundraising and make a difference.”

She added: “I will NEVER allow myself to lose hope. Harry is a strong, very stubborn little boy, and he/we will fight this.”

You can donate to the Banks family’s appeal online here