Milton Keynes police officer who died in Boxing Day crash 'captured the hearts of hundreds of children' with charity efforts

The popular police officer killed as he made his way home from Christmas night shift duty was a hero of the Henry Allen Trust.

PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble died in a single vehicle accident as he was driving home early on Boxing Day morning - Read the original story here.

The 24-year-old had captured the hearts of hundreds of children when he took part in ‘Henry’s Haunted House’ stunt during Halloween two years ago.

A fellow police officer decorated his house and invited visitors to raise money for the Trust, which was launched in memory of four-year-old Milton Keynes cancer victim Henry Allen.

“PC Clayton-Drabble dressed up and entertained the children. They loved him - he was such a good actor and such a lovely young man,” said a spokesman for the Trust.

Volunteers have posted a tribute to the officer on the Henry Allen Trust Facebook page.

It reads: “This amazing guy was a ‘Friend of Henry’s’ and helped us raise lots of funds. A true gentleman.”

“We are thinking of you, a real life hero and all of your family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for being you and thank you for all the scares you gave at Henry’s Haunted House.”

“I hope Henry has found you and is giving you high five’s.”

PC Clayton-Drabble, who was stationed at MK police station, died at the scene of the accident on an unclassified road between the A5 and Whittlebury near Towcester in Northamptonshire.

His devastated family and colleague are being supported by police welfare officers.

Today police federation chair Craig O’Leary posted on Twitter: “I’m here at @tvp_mk working with our @TVPFED Fed Reps and @ThamesVP Welfare Dept providing whatever support is required to my colleagues following the tragic death yesterday of PC 931 Daniel Clayton-Drabble travelling home from duty."

Detective Chief Superintendent Gilbert Houalla, Force Gold Commander, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Daniel’s family and colleagues who are being supported at this time.