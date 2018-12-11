Milton Keynes restaurant embraces the festive season with extravagant Cheesemas menu

Christmas and burgers don't have much in common but they will now in Milton Keynes.

That's because MK burger restaurant Byron have unveiled their seventh Cheesemas menu available until early January.

Byron in Milton Keynes

The mouth-watering menu features Byron’s brand new burger patty recipe; a unique blend of chuck, brisket and rib cap for extra juiciness which is then topped with six different cheesy layers.

Dubbed their 'most decadent offering to date' burger fans need look no further for some seasonal indulgence. Byron - which is in the intu shopping centre in Milton Keynes, has also announced plans for the first time to offer cheese-loving veggies the chance to get in on the action too, with a new vegetarian Cheesemas burger.

What's on Byron's Cheesemas menu?

Holy Cheesemas burger- £14.95

Nothing says Christmas like a ... burger?

Beef patty, American cheese, smoked cheese, cheese crisp, pickled red onions, lettuce, spicy garlic mayonnaise, onion ring, as well as a scoop of bacon macaroni cheese. Served with fries and a house salad.

Veggie Cheesemas burger- £14.95

Veggie bean patty, American cheese, smoked cheese, cheese crisp, pickled red onions, lettuce, spicy garlic mayonnaise, onion ring, a scoop of macaroni cheese. Served with fries and a house salad.

Other additions to the menu include a bowl of molten cheese sauce on the side – a mix of Byron cheese, Cheddar and Emmental that’s perfect for burger dipping and dunking.

As part of the special cheesy menu, there’s a whole host of sides to get stuck into as well. Complete the ultimate Cheesemas feast by choosing from Byron’s halloumi fries, bacon cheese fries, mac and cheese balls or an Oreo Freakshake.

Diners at Byron can raise a glass of festive cheer with one of Byron’s extra-thick shakes, a cold craft beer or, new to the menu, one of Longflint Drinks Co’s delicious bottled cocktails. Choose from the Rhubarb & Vodka Seltzer, a Ginger & Spiced Rum Fuego and the Hibiscus Flower Gin & Tonic.

Katie Lister, head of menu development, at Byron said: “Our Cheesemas menu always goes down an absolute storm, and for 2018 we wanted to up the ante and create Byron’s cheesiest Christmas ever. We think we’ve hit the spot this year and are looking forward to serving up the festive fromage to cheese lovers across the UK!"