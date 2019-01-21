Milton Keynes safety centre offes mental health first aid courses

Hazard Alley have recently started running MHFA courses in conjunction with Dr AJ Yates who is the founder and lead trainer of AJMH Ltd
Hazard Alley have recently started running MHFA courses in conjunction with Dr AJ Yates who is the founder and lead trainer of AJMH Ltd

A centre where children learn about safety has started running mental health first aid courses.

Hazard Alley in Milton Keynes has teamed up with city-based AJMH to run courses that teach people how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental ill health and provide help on a first aid basis.

A recent Parliamentary debate saw MPs support calls to make mental health first aid (MHFA) mandatory in the workplace.

In response, Jo Green, Hazard Alley’s centre director, said: “We are delighted that MPs are showing a real commitment to mental health in the workplace, and are happy to be able to provide MHFA training alongside our other health and safety courses.”

Figures show 1 in 4 people will have symptoms of a diagnosable mental health condition every year.

Upcoming MHFA courses can be found on Hazard Alley’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/safetycentre/