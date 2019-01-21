Milton Keynes safety centre offes mental health first aid courses

A centre where children learn about safety has started running mental health first aid courses.

Hazard Alley in Milton Keynes has teamed up with city-based AJMH to run courses that teach people how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental ill health and provide help on a first aid basis.

A recent Parliamentary debate saw MPs support calls to make mental health first aid (MHFA) mandatory in the workplace.

In response, Jo Green, Hazard Alley’s centre director, said: “We are delighted that MPs are showing a real commitment to mental health in the workplace, and are happy to be able to provide MHFA training alongside our other health and safety courses.”

Figures show 1 in 4 people will have symptoms of a diagnosable mental health condition every year.

Upcoming MHFA courses can be found on Hazard Alley’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/safetycentre/