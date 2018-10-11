Milton Keynes schoolgirl, 11, set to be best gymnast tumbler in the entire world

An 11-year-old gymnast who wants to be the best tumbler in the world has launched a fundraising appeal to get her to the vital championships in Russia.

Naana Oppon from Great Linford has already scooped gold medals in English and international events.

Now the Milton Keynes Gymnastics club member has qualified for the world championships - but her family cannot afford the cost of travel and training to get her there.

“Naana got where she is today because she never gave up on dreaming big. She knew the only way to achieve these dreams was to work hard,” said her mum Anthonia.

She said the gym club’s Kingston base has been second home to Naana since she was five years old.

By the age of eight she had won her first British tumbling title. Last year she was declared third best in the world at the championships in Bulgaria.

“This year she is determined to be the best in the world. But the cost of getting her to Russia is so high,” said Anthonia, who works in the canteen at Ousedale school, where Naana is a pupil.

The family has launched a fundraising appeal on https://www.gofundme.com/a-fast-and-powerful-young-tumbler

