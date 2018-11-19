Milton Keynes town is declared the blooming best in Britain

Green fingered residents in Wolverton and Greenleys have scooped a magnificent gold award in the national Britain in Bloom competition.

The town was was invited to represent the Thames and Chiltern region in the National Finals of the competition following their success in the regional finals in September.

At the National Finals Awards Ceremony in Belfast they learned they had been awarded a Silver Gilt overall and a Gold for the ‘Community’ section of the competition. And last week the crew threw a part to celebrate the success.

The national judges hailed the Urb Farm, the Secret Garden and the Community Orchard as the jewels in Wolverton’s crown. They were also very impressed by the Flood Plain forest.

Hilary Saunders, Lynda Hammond and Jane Nunn are the core team members, but the Secret Garden, Urb Farm and Community Orchard volunteers contributed hugely to the success of the town too, as did the those in Wolverton and Greenleys looking after the logroll planters.

More than a hundred households displayed colourful doorstep planters and watered them faithfully throughout the drought.

At the victory party the Mayor of Wolverton praised all who were involved for all that they have done to transform the town.

His sentiments were echoed by Ted Smith, Chair of Thames and Chilterns in Bloom; Norman Parker, a Regional BIB judge and Judy Deveson, volunteer BIB Ambassador for the Thames and Chilterns Region.