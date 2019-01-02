Milton Keynes trains back on track following major works

Train timetables at Milton Keynes central station are back to normal today following major works over the festive season.

The track at CMK was renewed over the holidays as part of an upgrade over the entire London North Western route. There was also East West Rail preparation work carried out at Bletchley

The work involved 25,000 people worked round-the-clock over Christmas and the New Year on more than 300 projects, and it caused major delays and disruptions at time.

But today Network rail bosses said it was worth it - and thanked people for their patience.

Martin Frobisher, London North Western's route managing director at Network Rail, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience over the festive period. We understand our work can be disruptive, but it is carefully planned to cause the least disruption to the fewest people. The upgrades and maintenance carried out will help deliver a bigger, better, more reliable railway for passengers in 2019 and beyond.”