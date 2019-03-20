Missing Leah Croucher's parents reveal 'agony' in emotional video as £5,000 reward is offered by anonymous donor

Will £5,000 reward finally solve the 'agonising' mystery of missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes?

An anonymous donor has offered a £5,000 for information that leads to missing teenager Leah Croucher being found.

The move comes as police admit they have never before dealt with such a case where a person has vanished without a single trace.

This week the 19-year-old’s parents Claire and John Croucher have poured their hearts out on the 'agonising' ordeal in a video interview (at the top of this story) which is also due to be aired on ITV.

“Leah has been missing now for 33 long and agonising days," the parents said.

"Despite the extensive efforts of the police searches which at times have involved over 100 officers and volunteers, and despite over 120 of our family and friends, who have handed out leaflets over three weekends as far afield as London and Birmingham, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Leah."

More than 200 members of the public have called police thinking they may have seen Leah, but not one of them has resulted in a confirmed sighting.

Her parents said: “Her posters are on buses, trains, taxis and at various locations around the country. There is even a poster in the main train station in Berlin. Australia knows my daughter is missing. But still no further confirmed sightings of Leah. She has just literally vanished."

They added: “We believe that somebody in Milton Keynes knows where Leah is. We need that person to call 101 and tell the police where to find her."

And they made a poignant appeal directly to that person, saying: "Please, we are speaking to that person or persons out there who will start the trail to find our beautiful Leah, there is now a £5,000 reward. Pick up the phone and do the right thing. Call 101. Tell us how and where to find our daughter.

"Please. We need to know if she is alive or dead."

To their daughter, they said: “Leah, if you are watching this please come home. We miss you so much. If someone or something has upset you we can sort it out together as a family. Please come back to us. Your dad and I are worried sick about you. Everyone is. We want you here, safe with us.

“We just want to give you a big cuddle. Come home please, we love you".

The officer in charge of the search, Chief Inspector Neil Kentish said the reward shows the level of affection the community has for Leah.

He said: “Frankly, our officers who are investigating Leah’s disappearance have never dealt with a case like this before. It is extremely rare for someone to go missing without leaving a trace, but this is what has happened to Leah."

Claire and John Croucher have thanked the police and the public for all their efforts.

They said; "We have received so much support from the public already, including The MK Dons at their home games and Asda printing her poster in large to display in their store.

“From the people who spent the day in the cold and rain handing out leaflets to generate some of the 200 calls received so far, we are so grateful to every single one of you. So many of you have already gone above and beyond to offer help to us in one way or another.

“Now one kind angel has offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to finding Leah. We are beyond grateful for this extraordinary generosity.

The family’s “army of helpers” will be putting up large banners across MK this weekend to advertise the reward and distributing more posters on city estates. they have vowed they will not stop until Leah is found.

Chief Inspector Kentish said: “It is clear the devastating impact that Leah’s disappearance is having on her family and friends. I still believe someone has information about her whereabouts but for some reason they have not provided that information to police. I urge you to do the right thing and come forward.

“You can leave information via our dedicated website for this investigation call 101 or visit a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929.