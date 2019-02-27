Missing Leah Croucher was a martial arts champion, says friends in Milton Keynes

Leah Croucher, the missing teenager at the centre of a country-wide search, is a martial arts champion who is expert at defending herself.

The family-loving 19 year old from Knowlhill vanished off the face of the earth 13 days ago and despite exhaustive searches no clues have been found.

Have you seen missing Leah?

Read more: Police claim second missing girl case in Milton Keynes is not linked to Leah Croucher's disappearance

Read more: Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

Police have not ruled out abduction but people who know Leah say she is quite capable of flooring somebody twice her size.

Dad John is a Song Moo Kwan Master who is an instructor at a local Toekwondo club.

The missing poster

He passed on his knowledge to Leah, who won a gold medal in the European championships in Milan.

John and his wife Claire have made an emotional appeal for any information leading to the return of their daughter.

Meanwhile Leah’s brother Haydon launched a JustGiving crowdfunding appeal to raise £1,000 towards the cost of printing hundreds of leaflets appealing for help.

He said: “The last thing my family want to do is beg but we need support in keeping this going...Every pound we get could be the leaflet that gets the information we desperately need.”

Leah on CCTV

Volunteers have already circulated leaflets over large parts of MK. Police are continuing to pull out all the stops in the search for Leah and have dedicated dozens of officers.

Leah was last seen in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday, February 15. She was walking towards Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Anybody with information about Leah should call 101 or visit a police station, quoting 43190049929, or visit the dedicated website.