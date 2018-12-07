Missing Milton Keynes toddler day 3 - Everything we know so far

Police remain concerned for the welfare of a Milton Keynes toddler who has been missing since Wednesday.

Little two-year-old Antonia Matei was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday with her father, 39-year-old Mr Matei - read original story here.

The toddler was last seen in Pentewan Gate, Fishermead, Milton Keynes.

Officers launched an urgent appeal following her disappearance saying they were and remain "increasingly concerned" about Antonia's welfare.

There was a twist on Thursday when police said there had been an 'unconfirmed' sighting of the pair 80 miles away in Chelmsford - read full story here.

Today (Friday) marks the third day since Antonia went missing and as yet police are yet to issue any new information.

Police are desperate for information

What the police have said so far

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister said: “I am becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Alexandru and his two-year-old daughter Antonia.

“However, I want to reassure the local community that we are conducting an extensive investigation to find Alexandru and Antonia.

“I am making this public appeal because there might be people out there who have information that can help our enquiries.

"We have had an unconfirmed sighting in Chelmsford, Essex, and are sharing our appeal with Essex Police."

What do the pair look like?

Antonia has a pierced right ear and blond hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket with a pink and blue pattern of butterflies, dark blue sallopettes (like a ski suit) and brown Ugg boots.

Alexandru is stocky, with short black, greying hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket

Police claim two other adults could be involved

Police claim it is possible that Alexandru and Antonia are with two other adults, possibly a man and a woman.

What to do if you have information or have seen Antonia or Alexandru

If anyone thinks they have seen Alexandru or Antonia, or have any information as to their whereabouts contact police immediately via 999, or a non-emergency call 101, quoting the investigation number 609 (5/12).