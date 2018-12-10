Missing Milton Keynes toddler found after police manhunt

Missing two-year-old Antonia Matei has been found safe and well, police have announced after a three day manhunt.

Antonia disappeared with her father, 39-year-old Alexandru Matei and became the subject of a widespread police appeal last Wednesday evening.

The pair were last seen in in Pentewan Gate on Fishermead area of Milton Keynes at 1.30pm that day.

Police said it was possible that Alexandru and Antonia were with two other adults, possibly a man and a woman.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of them 80 miles away in Chelmsford, Essex, on Thursday morning.

Police have now announced: "Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a missing father and daughter have been located.

"Alexandru Matei aged 39 and his daughter Antonia Matei have both been found safely. We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."