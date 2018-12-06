Missing Milton Keynes toddler 'sighted' 80 miles from home

The missing toddler from Milton Keynes may have been sighted 80 miles away in Chelmsford, police said this morning.

There has been an "unconfirmed" sighting of two-year-old Antonia Matei, who went missing with her father Alexandra Matei from Fishermead yesterday lunchtime.

Antonia's dad Alexandra Matei

Milton Keynes police said last night they were becoming increasingly concerned about the child and put out an urgent appeal for anybody who may have seen her,

Antonia Matei was last seen with 39-year-old Mr Matei in Pentewan Gate at around 1.30pm yesterday..

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister said: “I am becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Alexandru and his two-year-old daughter Antonia

“However, I want to reassure the local community that we are conducting an extensive investigation to find Alexandru and Antonia.

“I am making this public appeal because there might be people out there who have information that can help our enquiries.

“If anyone thinks they have seen Alexandru or Antonia, or have any information as to their whereabouts I would urge them to please contact police immediately.

“In an emergency call 999, or a non-emergency call 101, quoting the investigation number 609 (5/12).

Antonia has a pierced right ear and blond hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket with a pink and blue pattern of butterflies, dark blue sallopettes and brown Ugg boots.

Alexandru is stocky, with short black, greying hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket.

It is possible that Alexandru and Antonia are with two other adults, possibly a man and a woman.

A police spokesman said this morning: "We have had an unconfirmed sighting in Chelmsford, Essex, and are sharing our appeal with Essex Police.