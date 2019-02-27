Monthly 'Pudding Club' nights launched by Milton Keynes restaurant

A city restaurant is launching MK Pudding Club - a monthly event to celebrate great British puds.

The Fenny Kitchen in Fenny Stratford will launch the club on Saturday, with the Mayor of MK formally opening its first meeting.

Restaurant owner Tony Keller

"The aim is for the MK Pudding Club to become a monthly event to celebrate the wonderful and

historic tradition of the steamed pudding," said restaurant owner Tony Keller.

Food options on the night will be either bacon and onion steamed pudding or field mushroom and leek pudding with vegetables and gravy;

These will be followed by Jam Roly Poly or Spotted Dick with custard. Customers are also welcome to choose

Pudding club

from the main menu if they wish to do so.

Guests will arrive at 6.30pm to start eating at 7pm, but are asked to call the restaurant to book in advance.

All diners on the night will be asked if they would be willing to donate to the Mayor’s chosen charity; which is The Bus Shelter MK.

To enable diners to donate, the prices of the food that night will be reduced, said Tony.