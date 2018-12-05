MPs help residents in Milton Keynes get 'Scam Smart'

Milton Keynes MP’s Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster are delighted with the incredible response for their first Scam Smart event.

The majority of the one hundred people were keen to share their personal experiences with the ten invited stakeholders at Lovat Fields Retirement Village at Willen and to hear about the many preventative measures available.

The Scam Smart session

Key experts from MK Council’s Trading Standards, HMR&C, Barclays and the Pensions Advisory Service were on hand to offer guidance and advice.

The cost of fraud targeting individuals, is around £10 billion each year. Figures suggest that there are up to 3.25 million victims but it is likely that this figure is much higher as few people report the crime, as they feel too embarrassed.

Iain said: “It’s apparent that with identity fraud on the rise, it’s vital that we are all aware of the ingenious and sophisticated scams that are becoming more prevalent as each day passes.”

Mark said: “The devastating act of fraud can only be combated if we become more vigilant and ensure that the knowledge is shared with friends, family and colleagues. It’s good to hear that there’s an appetite for a regular event, enabling us to continue to share the most up to date information.”