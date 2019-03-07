Multi-storey car park at Milton Keynes Hospital is not in a healthy-looking state

The 12-year-old multi-storey car park at MK Hospital is in a “shocking” state that could prove a danger in the future, it has been claimed.

A regular hospital visitor, who is a mechanical engineer by trade, has been monitoring the corrosion levels on the car park’s steel framework.

The car park

“I am concerned at the management for allowing this car park to fall into such a poor and shocking state,” he said.

He added: “I have been getting more and more concerned each time I visit.

“The basic steel structure is now heavily corroded in some areas with large areas of paint peeling away.”

“It is unsightly rather than dangerous at the moment – but it could well become a danger in years to come if left untreated.

The car park is in poor condition

The steel framed car park was built in 2007 and was runner up in a national design competition shortly afterwards.

But it has not stood the test of time, said the mechanical engineer, who believes the problem could lie with a lack of maintenance.

“It is worth noting that the very much older centre:mk multi-storey Food Centre car park also has steel uprights but has negligible evidence of corrosion,” he said.

The car park is run by the hospital’s estates department. There is free drop-off parking for 15 minutes, then the cost is £2.50 for less than one hour. This rise to £3.50 for one to three hours, £4.50 for three to six hours, £5.00 for six to eight hours and £10 for over eight hours.

A Milton Keynes University Hospital spokesperson said: “The hospital routinely commissions independent surveys to ensure the estate remains fit for purpose. This has included extensive and detailed independent surveys into the multi-storey car park, all of which have concluded that it continues to remain structurally safe and fit for purpose.

“As part of our commitment to continually improving the site, we are working with the company that constructed the car park to agree and organise ongoing maintenance work.”