Multiple areas of Milton Keynes hospital were up to ankle deep in flood water

Hospital staff are continuing their major clean up operation after large parts of the building were flooded during the weekend’s heavy rain.

Some appointments and operations had to be postponed today as the water - ankle deep in places - made certain areas unusable.

Among the parts of the hospital site affected by flood water were the emergency department, the radiology (imaging) department, the treatment centre and IT server rooms.

At one stage on Sunday night the situation was so bad that the hospital had to divert ambulances away from the Emergency Department.

A number of agencies, including South Central Ambulance Service, Bucks Fire Service and Milton Keynes Council assisted the hospital throughout the night and hospital staff have been working round the clock to ensure that essential services at the hospital continue to operate as usual.

All patients affected by the postponements were contacted by telephone as hospital. Meanwhile staff have continued to conduct an extensive clean-up to minimise the impact on services.

Chief Executive Joe Harrison said: “I would like to thank staff for keeping the hospital running as close to normal as possible whilst dealing with flooding. Clinical, operational and support teams - including the estates and domestic teams - continue to work incredibly hard to manage this situation and ensure patient care and services continue to be provided safely.”

Mr Harrison said the priority was cleaning up the flood water and ensuring the site was safe and functional in all areas affected.

He said: “If you are visiting the site please take particular care and allow additional time as corridors and departments may be closed or partially closed for cleaning. There will be parts of the site that remain water-logged so please take extra care in when walking in and around the hospital.

“We sincerely apologise to any patients whose appointments have been affected by the flooding. We will endeavour to keep any disruptions to services to a minimum.”

Further updates for patients will be issued on the hospital website www.mkhospital.nhs.uk