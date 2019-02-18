Murder investigation launched into death of Milton Keynes woman who was burgled by six men

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman nearly two weeks after her home was burgled by at least SIX men.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was held down with a hand over her mouth by one thug as the others burst into her house wearing masks.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The thugs searched the property in Milton Keynes on January 31 and made off with cash and jewellery.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, became ill the following day as she gave a statement to police.

She was taken to hospital where she remained until she died on February 11.

A post-mortem examination took place on Thursday and as a result Thames Valley Police have now launched a murder investigation.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Police said the first man who held the woman down was white, 6ft 2 ins tall, with a large build and wide face.

He was wearing a baby blue sweater with a high neck, fingerless gloves and jeans.

He knocked on the woman's door around 6pm and she told him she was alone and closed the door on him.

A short while later the man knocked the door again and six men rushed past her and she was held to the ground.

The other men were white, with their faces covered, all wore dark tops and jogging bottoms or jeans and fled the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Andy Shearwood said: "Detectives are working to establish the circumstances leading up to how the victim died.

"I would like to appeal for the public's help - did you see anything suspicious between the hours of 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday 31 January in Orne Gardens or the surrounding area of Bolbeck Park?

"I would like to appeal to anyone in the community who noticed anyone acting suspiciously, who saw anything out of the ordinary or any vehicles you did not recognise, to contact police.

"It is believed there are likely to have been between four and six men 'cold calling' on doors in the area."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1201 31/1.