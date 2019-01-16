'My bathroom is so damp MUSHROOMS are growing on the wall' says disabled Milton Keynes mum

A disabled woman is suffering health problems from a bathroom so damp that MUSHROOMS are growing off the walls.

Single mum Clare Suddery, 40, has muscular dystrophy and needs carers to come into her Bletchley home four times a day.

The mushrooms growing in Clare Suddery's home

Two years ago MK Council authorised their contractors Your MK a wetroom to make Clare’s care easier.

But ever since it was built the room has been covered with damp and mould spores.

“It’s making me ill. I have constant chest infections and I’ve been in hospital with pneumonia,” said Clare, who has a six-year-old daughter.

She added: “I’ve never had a problem with damp in this house before. The contractors have re-done parts of the wetroom three times now but the problem still continues.

Clare Suddery

“There is mould up the walls and fungi are growing near the floor. They look like proper mushrooms.”

Your MK contracted the wetroom build out to a third party, Sovereign. But Clare says her complaints to both companies are falling upon deaf ears.

“I feel they are constantly fobbing me and passing the buck to delay resolving the issue,” she said.

“I know it’s a wetroom but surely it’s not meant to be so damp that it’s making me ill?”

The Citizen asked Milton Keynes Council what it planned to do about the damp problem in Clare’s wetroom.

But almost a week later the council was still not in a position to comment.

A spokesman said they were “waiting to hear” from the housing team.

The fungus that grows inside homes is inedible and is known as Peziza domiciliana or domicile cup fungus.

In extreme cases it can be found in carpets, living areas, behind refrigerators and under flooring.

But most commonly it can be found in severely damp areas such as bathrooms or basements.

Its growth is so rapid that the mushroom-like structures can spring up overnight. They can grow as large as 10cm in diameter, say experts.