New adventure play park opens in Milton Keynes just in time for Christmas

A new play park for the Monkston area of Milton Keynes will be officially opened on Saturday (December 22) by the Mayor of MK and a ‘special’ guest.

Located at Parkminster in Monkston the recently renovated play area features a bespoke new hardwood climbing trail with interesting sculptured leaves and animals hidden in the wood for children to find.

The equipment has been constructed by craft people in the UK and trail has two sections, one designed for younger children and the other more challenging side is for older children.

The play park was made possible following a successful bid by Kents Hill and Monkston Parish to WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund for £43,895 and was project managed by MK Council. WREN is a non-profit company that funds projects which are eligible under the Landfill Communities Fund.

The original site was in need of a renovation which included removing the large old poplar trees which were in poor condition and unsafe but these were worked into the theme of the new play equipment. The climbing trail has been installed along the mound.

Phil Snell, project manager at MK Council said “I’m delighted that the project has now been completed and a special ‘thank you’ goes to WREN for making it possible by providing financial support.”

“This fantastic community facility will make a real difference to all local children and their families”.

Penny Horne, WREN grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to families in Monkston and the surrounding villages. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities, and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”