New builders merchant offers 20 jobs and free bacon butties in Milton Keynes

The UK’s largest independent builders merchant has opened up in Milton Keynes creating 20 jobs and offering free bacon butties.

MKM Building Supplies has moved into Deltic Trade Park on Rooksley.

It sells building materials, timber, roofing and joinery supplies and has landscaping displays and kitchen and bathroom showrooms.

They be offering free bacon butties, coffee, WiFi and newspapers during the opening fortnight.

Branch director Gordon Walker said: “We’ve put together an experienced team of local people who fully understand the needs of those they’ll be serving. Whether you’re a builder, self-builder, plumber, DIYer or in search of something for a larger project, we’d love to have a chance to help on your next project.”