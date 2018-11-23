New bus shelter makes it safer for pupils at Milton Keynes school

Students from Hazeley Academy who catch a bus home from school were in danger of falling into oncoming traffic due to the lack of a bus shelter.

The students had to stand on the crowded footpath to catch the service 2 hail and ride bus.

But because there was not enough room they were at risk of being pushed in the road, said community campaigner Ben Nolan.

Following discussions with the Hazeley Academy to find a suitable location for students to be picked up, several options were considered.

The only viable option was to install a fixed bus stop outside the local shops on Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm.

The new bus shelter is part of a range of measures including installing double yellow lines in the vicinity of the bus stop. The outcome is reduced risk to school students, said Mr Nolan, who is pictured with Councillor Zoe Nolan.