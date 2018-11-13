New Card Factory store is on the cards for Milton Keynes shopping centre

The Card Factory is to open up a new store in Milton Keynes it has been announced.

Located next to Carphone Warehouse and JD Sports, MK1’s Card Factory will be the second to open in Bletchley.

It will create 11 permanent jobs for the area with a further five seasonal roles, say store bosses.

April Galvin, marketing executive at MK1, said she was delighted to be welcoming another brilliant addition to the shopping destination.

“We have a great selection of shops when it comes to gifting, including M&S, Next and Primark, so we’re excited to add Card Factory to our offering,” she said.

“The arrival of Card Factory is fantastic for the park and we would like to wish the store team the best of luck with the upcoming opening.”

