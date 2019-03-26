New 'cheating map' reveals 1,486 people having affairs in Milton Keynes

A new cheating map reveals that 1,486 people in Milton Keynes are having an affair.

The figure is almost double last year's total of 754.

MK, a hotbed of cheating?

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Other adultery hotspots in Buckinghamshire include Aylesbury (962 cheats) and High Wycombe (962 cheats).

The figures from Illicitencounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, show that sex in the suburbs is booming with five wealthy commuter towns in the South East in the top ten.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Adultery has almost doubled in Milton Keynes, the biggest increase in the country.

“Lots of couples in Buckinghamshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.

“They know that with a site such as IllicitEncounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters’ own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.

IllicitEncounters.com has seen a 25% surge in registrations in the last five years and each week around 20,000 people are conducting affairs on the site.

The average income of men on the site is £54,000 a year - with most working in professional jobs.