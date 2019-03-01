New cinema set to open in Milton Keynes this month

A new cinema is to set to open at MK Gallery this month.

The gallery has partnered with Curzon Cinemas to bring audiences everything from art house films to classic movies in its newly-built auditorium called the Sky Room.

New cinema set for MK

There will be “affordable” screening of the latest breakthrough indie films, cutting-edge documentaries, award-winning world cinema, and heart-warming family films, say gallery bosses.

Damian Spandley, Director of Programme at Curzon, said: “Curzon share MK Gallery’s passion for culture and discovery, and we are excited to be working with them to bring a dynamic programme of film and screen events to their astonishing new arts venue in Milton Keynes.

The new independent cinema will open on March 16.

Highlights in the Gallery’s opening film programme include the Academy Award-nominated film The Favourite, starring Oscar-winning Olivia Coleman as a frail Queen Anne, and Free Solo, a stunning portrait of free climber Alex Honnold, as well as If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkin’s adaption of James Baldwin’s novel.

The programme will also include live screenings, relaxed screenings for those who feel overwhelmed by the cinema environment, and ‘Little Big Screen’, offering affordable films for family audiences.