A development that will house 1000 people is now taking shape at Campbell Wharf.

The site, which is between Childs Way and Campbell Park, will boast 383 new homes – of which 115 will be affordable.

There will be a wide range of houses and apartments with views over the canal, and also a pub, a café, a convenience store and a children’s nursery.

Around 20,000 sq ft of commercial space will be available for a variety of retail and leisure uses.

The whole development will have an unusual Y shaped footbridge over the canal as a striking centrepiece.

Recently the bridge was wrongly described as being the most expensive in the world when the figure 35m was interpreted as 35 million pounds rather than the 35 metres of its length.

Construction is starting soon on the bridge, which will weigh 60 tonnes – around the same as 10 adult African elephants.

Some 111 berths will be provided at the new marina which has 300m of sheet piling to support excavation of the waterway.

The first residents are due to move in at Campbell Wharf around this time next year but it will take Crest Nicholson roughly 48 months to complete the buildings, cycle paths, walkways and infrastructure.

