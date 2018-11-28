New 'fully digitised' McDonald's throws opens it doors in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes has another McDonald's after the latest addition to the fast food giant's chain opened on Wednesday.

Local franchisee Ken Tomkins provides customers with even more choice and convenience on how they order and enjoy their McDonald’s in Wolverton.

The new McDonalds restaurant in Wolverton being opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Martin Petchey, and the Mayor of Wolverton, Cllr Ansar Hussain

The new McDonald’s restaurant on McConnell Drive was officially opened on Wednesday November 28 by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Martin Petchey, and the Mayor of Wolverton, Cllr Ansar Hussain, bringing 110 new jobs to the local area.

The new restaurant is fully digitalised and offers customers more options on how they can order including via click and collect.

The new mobile app is one of the latest innovations from McDonald’s focused on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience for customers.

The app means that customers can order when and where they want and at their own pace, without having to queue. They can also redeem offers and access menu updates, customising them so it is tailored to their preference.

Here's how you order at the new hi-tech store:

Order – open the app and select your meal

Check in – when you arrive at the restaurant scan the code at your mobile order check-in point which is clearly signposted in your restaurant, then pick where you would like to eat; table service, eat in, or take out. You will be given an order number

Pay – pay immediately via the app using your credit or debit card

Collect – keep an eye out for your order number and collect when ready

Mr Tomkins, who now owns six restaurants in the area and employs 637 staff, said: “I’m delighted the new Wolverton restaurant is now open to the public.

"I’m proud that with this restaurant we’re able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store. McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering. We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”

Other features also help customers enjoy their local restaurant in a way that works for them. Self-service kiosks mean visitors to the restaurant can order at a speed that suits them, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

The digitalisation of the restaurant has also made table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this. The introduction of this service has also provided the crew with more opportunities to interact with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house. It also allows people driving past to come in and take a break from the road for some food.

Customers in certain areas of the UK are also able to enjoy McDonald’s from the comfort of their own homes, with the introduction of McDelivery to select locations last year.

Over 80% of McDonald’s restaurants across the country have been digitally transformed in the past three years, by the end of 2018, all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK will offer customers an enhanced digital McDonald’s experience. Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets, interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.