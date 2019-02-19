New gadget to stop people dropping their smartphones is invented by Milton Keynes man

A start-up business based in Milton Keynes has developed an armband that prevents people losing or dropping their smartphones.

The armband also makes it easier for people to hold the device for prolonged periods, says inventor Segun Oguntola.

Segun in his workshop

Segun, who runs Smart Holder Solutions Ltd, developed the product with art and design guru Beverley Bothwell and the University of Bedfordshire.

Segun says he originally had the Phone SLNG idea five years ago when members of his family kept losing and breaking their devices.

“The amount of people you see managing with cracked screens because they don’t want to pay out for repairs is amazing,” he said.

Phone Phone SLNG is also useful for the gym or doing sporting activities, said Segun.

The phone sling

The product’s design offers users near limitless gripping configurations to suit their holding ability.

The company will also be launching a Phone SLNG X-Line rage which will prevent mobiles hitting the ground if dropped because of a built in retain-able line which keeps the phone suspended in mid-air.