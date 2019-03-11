New minibus for popular day centre in Milton Keynes

The Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell is delighted to have taken delivery of its new minibus, which has been custom-designed to transport older members of the local community to and from activities at the Centre.

The new vehicle was designed and built by a specialist coachbuilding company in Devon and is fully-equipped with features such as a ramp and is able to carry a wheelchair passenger.

New minibus

The minibus was funded through The Brooklands Centre itself, with grants from the Harry Middleton Trust and the MK Community Foundation as well as public support through the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ blue token scheme.

It was officially put into service by the Mayor of Newport Pagnell, Councillor Paul Day at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by some of the centre’s volunteers, Trustees, sponsors and those who worked hard to get the vehicle on the road.

The Harry Middleton Trust was represented by David Kirkbright and the MK Community Foundation by Kay Jackson.

The launch included refreshments and Councillor Day and other guests took the opportunity to find out more about what The Brooklands Centre has to offer.

Trustee John Gordon said: “This new, specially-designed mini-bus will help us provide the best possible service to older people in Newport Pagnell for many years to come. We’d like to thank everyone involved and especially the Harry Middleton Trust, MK Community Foundation and the members of the public who supported us in the Tesco blue token scheme. The grants we received and the money we won helped us get the mini-bus into service as soon as possible.”