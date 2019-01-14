Newlywed wife banned from living with her husband in Milton Keynes

A newlywed wife who is forced to live almost 5,000 miles away from her husband has hit our at immigration officials for ruining her marriage.

Tiffany Alexander-Crow met Milton Keynes IT worker Ian Crow three years ago and says it was love at first sight.

The couple married four months ago - but since then they have not been allowed to see each other due to problems with the UK Visa and Immigration Service, said Tiffany.

A 35-year-old widow and mum-of-three, she applied for her and her children to come to Milton Keynes and live with Ian.

But she says UKVI lost all her family’s passports that were sent as part of the application process. And since then she has been subjected to endless delays.

“My husband is a tax paying citizen of Milton Keynes. I am a tax paying citizen of USA, I have never been arrested, caused a problem, and never sought state funds to raise my children solely after their father died,” she said.

Tiffany and Ian with children

Tiffany had two degrees in social work and is a qualified substance abuse counsellor.

“I could provide assistance to the people in the community of MK,” she said.

Tiffany lives in Texas - 4,865 miles away from Ian, who is 38.

“Our greatest wish is just to live a normal life together. We reach out to you in the hope that shining a light on this will motivate the UKVI to give approval for us.”