NHS bosses back down over Milton Keynes pharmacy

The new expansion area to the west of Milton Keynes will be getting a pharmacy after NHS chiefs backed down in a row about if one is needed.
Local pharmacy group Jardines submitted a plan to open a pharmacy on the new Whitehouse estate to serve the new community as well as Fairfields.
But NHS bosses rejected the approach, stating that it was not needed despite the growth in the area.
However a local campaign, which included community groups as well as the Leader of MK Council and Cabinet members, forced NHS bosses to see sense, and a pharmacy has now been granted on appeal for the thousands of residents on the new estates.
The campaign will continue though, as local bosses have refused permission for a temporary GP surgery in the area. Instead residents will have to wait years until a new £15m health centre, funded by Labour-led MK Council, opens.
Has Modi, MD Jardines UK said: “It is great the community pulling together has helped convince the NHS that a pharmacy is needed. I’m hoping that by working together we will also be able to persuade them a temporary GP surgery is needed until the MK Council funded £15m new health centre is open."
Councillor Peter Marland, Leader of MK Council said: “We have shown that it is always best to provide services as the city grows, not wait until existing services become overloaded, so I am very pleased we have won this battle. However we will continue to push for a temporary GP surgery so residents in this area can access NHS GP services without putting pressure on existing facilities before our permanent £15m new healthcare centre opens in the Whitehouse estate."