NHS bosses back down over Milton Keynes pharmacy

The new expansion area to the west of Milton Keynes will be getting a pharmacy after NHS chiefs backed down in a row about if one is needed.

Local pharmacy group Jardines submitted a plan to open a pharmacy on the new Whitehouse estate to serve the new community as well as Fairfields.

NHS bosses back down to allow a new community to Milton Keynes to have its own pharmacy

But NHS bosses rejected the approach, stating that it was not needed despite the growth in the area.

However a local campaign, which included community groups as well as the Leader of MK Council and Cabinet members, forced NHS bosses to see sense, and a pharmacy has now been granted on appeal for the thousands of residents on the new estates.

The campaign will continue though, as local bosses have refused permission for a temporary GP surgery in the area. Instead residents will have to wait years until a new £15m health centre, funded by Labour-led MK Council, opens.

Has Modi, MD Jardines UK said: “It is great the community pulling together has helped convince the NHS that a pharmacy is needed. I’m hoping that by working together we will also be able to persuade them a temporary GP surgery is needed until the MK Council funded £15m new health centre is open."

Councillor Peter Marland, Leader of MK Council said: “We have shown that it is always best to provide services as the city grows, not wait until existing services become overloaded, so I am very pleased we have won this battle. However we will continue to push for a temporary GP surgery so residents in this area can access NHS GP services without putting pressure on existing facilities before our permanent £15m new healthcare centre opens in the Whitehouse estate."