No resident will be out of pocket over regeneration scheme promises Milton Keynes Council

'No resident should be out of pocket as a result of regeneration'.

That's the promise from MK council today, on the eve of the first residents' ballot under the billion pound regeneration plan for seven rundown estates.

The first area targeted is Serpentine Court, at the heart of the Lakes Estate. Residents will take to the polls tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday to vote on three options.

The options are no development at all, partial redevelopment or full redevelopment.

Full redevelopment would mean the demolition of all 199 existing properties, followed by the building of around 400 new homes.

MK Council say the regeneration will be community-led and the goal is for residents to be "in the driving seat of any physical refurbishment".

A spokesman added: "No resident should be out of pocket as a result of regeneration. New properties will be ring-fenced for existing residents should they want them. MKC is also committing to residents moving only once wherever possible."

Councilor Nigel Long, Cabinet member for Housing said: “It’s essential that communities are in control of their homes and facilities, and this ballot gives Serpentine Court residents the final say on demolition and renewal.

" We want to get this right and make real improvements that benefit everyone in the area.”

Kathryn Eames, MK Council’s Head of Regeneration, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to work with so many residents over the last year and to be a part of this journey. Regeneration is so much more than changing bricks and mortar. It’s about giving the residents who live in these areas a voice and access to new opportunities, while making sure the things that they value most about their community are respected and preserved.”

Residents will be voting the Spotlight Centre in Serpentine Court between 4pm and 9pm on Friday and 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

The result will be announced at the Spotlight Centre by Councillor Nigel Long immediately after the count. This is expected to be around 3pm.