NOT the spirit of Christmas for Milton Keynes firefighters

Two fire engines, eight firefighters and two station officers rushed to deal with reports of a strong smell of petrol in Walnut Tree...

...only to find it was because somebody had poured white spirit down a drain.

White spirit

The crews were called out yesterday (Tuesday) morning to Juniper Gardens.

"One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended, along with two officers. The smell was identified as being from white spirits which had been emptied down a surface drain," said a spokesman,

He added: "No firefighting action was required."

White spirit, along with mastics, fillers, fuel and adhesives, is categorised as hazardous waste by most local authorities.

It should never be poured down a drain as the chemicals it contains can disperse and contaminate the water supply.

Official advice is that it should be taken to household waste sites to be disposed of correctly.