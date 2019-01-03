Our footfall is NOT declining say bosses at centre:mk in Milton Keynes

The centre:mk is bucking the national trend of declining footfall with an increase in visitors over the past year.

Throughout 2018 almost 25 million people went through the doors, according to centre director Kevin Duffy.

This was an increase of almost a million from the previous year.

The figures, however, are contrary to footfall statistics for the entire Central Milton Keynes district - which includes intu and Xscape.

These show a significant decline in visitors over the past eight years, with 36.7 million in 2017 compared to 47.7 million in 2011.

This is in line with most shopping areas and retailers blame online shopping for the decrease. Local campaigners have also blamed parking charges for a decline in the number of people visiting the city centre.

Shoppers at centre:mk

But this week centre:mk announced its performance had defied the national picture.

Mr Duffy said: “2018 has been a great success for centre:mk with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre. Our £50m investment programme including our award winning guest services and brand new ‘smart’ car park reflects our ongoing commitment to both our retailers and shoppers and we believe centre:mk will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year.”

The centre saw 3.5 million visitors over Christmas period and 100,000 on Boxing Day.