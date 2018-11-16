Outpouring of love as fundraising page set up for family of tragic Milton Keynes teenager smashes target

An outpouring of love from Milton Keynes and beyond has helped smash a fundraising target for the grieving family of a teenager who was found hanged in his garage.

The Milton Keynes community is mourning 16-year-old Sam Grant, who was found dead at home.

Sam was a popular student at Ousedale School’s campus in Olney. He left the school in May and was being home educated. One of twins, Sam lived in the town with his parents and siblings. His friends have left flowers and tributes outside the house.

A fundraising page - which you can visit by clicking here - was set up to help the devastated family.

And an outpouring of love and support from MK and beyond has seen the original £500 target smashed with over £4,000 raised at the time of writing in 141 separate donations.

The page reads: “As many of you may be aware, Rach, Mike, Lynne, Josh, Harry and Angel have lost their beloved Sam. "We have had many people asking us how they can help, whilst the family are supporting each other emotionally, we feel we could offer some support financially to help relieve some of the strain at what is already a difficult time.

"Just can't believe the kindness and generosity you have all shown (the family) have read all of the messages and are so overwhelmed, with love from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you all xx."

Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org