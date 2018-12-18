Parks Trust in Milton Keynes has its eyes on the skies in 2019 What’s On Guide

A brand new stargazing event will be held in Milton Keynes parkland next year.

The Parks Trust has announced Stars in the Park, a new event for 2019, in collaboration with UK Astronomy, that will allow families and beginners to learn more about the solar system and stargaze.

Next year will also see the return of some familiar events, including MK Playday, the largest free play event in Milton Keynes – with activities, games and stage entertainment. Produced by the MK Playday Partnership the event will take place on Wednesday August 7.

Before then the Big Doggie Do will held at Willen Lake South on May 25 and 26 as well as World Picnic, at Campbell Park on Sunday July 28.

There will also be a variety of familiar regular activities, including monthly Women’s Walking Network sessions where women of all ages and abilities come together for a walk around different areas of parkland, Woof Walks for those who would like to bring their dog with them to explore, and Community Litter Picks, accessible for all those wanting to help eliminate litter and protect local wildlife.

The pocket sized 2019 What’s on Guide, sponsored by Vodafone, can be picked up from The Parks Trust’s office in Campbell Park or its education centres at Linford Lakes Nature Reserve and Howe Park Wood.

The booklets, which also give details of MK Festival of History and MK Walking Festival, can also be picked up at MK Central library and Milton Keynes Visitor Centre.

The Parks Trust is self-financing charity that manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes,

Julie Dawes, the Parks Trust’s events and community engagement manager said: “We organise and enable over 500 events and activities every year, working closely with local community groups and other organisations, to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to seeing you all at our events and activities throughout 2019!”

Local groups of organisations can get hold of copies by contacting the The Parks Trust on 01908 233600 or info@theparkstrust.com.

For more information visit www.theparkstrust.com