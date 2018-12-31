Partying travellers set up camp in Xscape car park at Central Milton Keynes

"Intoxicated" travellers have caused chaos by setting up an illegal camp in the car park outside Xscape at CMK.

A number of caravans moved into the bays between Xscape and Avebury Boulevard last night.

The travellers set up an illegal camp in the XScape Car Park in MK

A number of businesses, including the Cineworld cinema, were forced to close early after police were called to deal with reports of anti social behaviour from the encampment.

"A number of the adults were drunk and children were being left to play unsupervised in the car park and the road. I think htey were celebrating the New Year early. It was chaos," said one witness.

This morning police and council officials are attempting to move the encampment on. But first they must prove that the landowner has taken "reasonable steps" to ask them to leave their land.

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police was called last night after reports of antisocial behaviour by a large group in and around the Xscape car park in Milton Keynes."

"Many of these people were intoxicated."

"Thames Valley Police offered advice to local businesses as to how they can safely manage their premises, any decision to close was made by the business concerned."

"We are currently in the process of identifying land owners who can take steps to ask these individuals to leave."

"Should the individuals not leave, we will consider exercising police powers to move them on owing to the issues overnight. Before police can give a direction to leave under Section 61 of Criminal Justice and Public Order Act we need to demonstrate that the landowner has taken reasonable steps to ask persons to leave land..

"We are currently in the process of identifying land owners who can take steps to ask these individuals to leave."

"Should the individuals not leave, we will consider exercising police powers to move them on owing to the issues overnight.

"Before police can give a direction to leave under Section 61 of Criminal Justice and Public Order Act we need to demonstrate that the landowner has taken reasonable steps to ask persons to leave land."