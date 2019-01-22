Patience pays off for delighted Hindu community in Milton Keynes

A 30 year dream has finally become reality for the 3,000 strong Hindu community in Milton Keynes.

After decades of planning and fundraising, the Milton Keynes Hindu Association has celebrated the opening of their very own Hindu Community Centre and Mandir.

Time to celebrate

Members have patiently organised countless fundraising events and gathered donations to raise the £600,000 needed to complete phase one of the project at Broughton’s Ferry Meadows Close,

A dedicated building fund was set up, but meanwhile the community had to make do with hiring venues all over the city for its cultural, social and sports activities.

This meant having to transport musical instruments, utensils and the various Deities in whose honour the functions were to be celebrated to different venues. It was so time consuming and costly,” said a spokesman.

The officially opening ceremony was held last week and President of MK Hindu Association, Mr Vinod Pankhania, proclaimed it to be as “a day when a dream came true” for Hindus in MK.

A dream realised for MK's Hindu commuinity

The event was attended by many dignitaries including deputy Lieutenant Mrs Francesca Skelton, MK Mayor Councillor Martin Petchey, His Honour Judge Sheridan and Broughton Councillor Sam Crooks.

In his speech, Judge Sheridan expressed his delight at how MKHA had embraced the diverse Hindu communities in MK during all these years in spite of the lack of their own community centre.

The association is now raising funds for phase two of the building works.

The building