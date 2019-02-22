Pedestrians at risk from buses mounting kerb in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes

Buses are being forced to mount the kerb in Newport Pagnell because of cars parked in a legal parking place.

Now Milton Keynes Council is proposing to remove the limited waiting parking place in High Street at the junction with Queens Avenue.

Milton Keynes Council

It will be replaced by double yellow lines and a ban on parking at any time on the section of road.

MK Council says the proposed change comes as a result of “concerns raised over vehicles parked in the limited waiting parking place.”

They say parked cars are obstructing local bus services when turning at the junction of High Street and Queens Avenue.

“As a result buses have to mount the kerb in order to make the necessary u-turn manoeuvre which is putting pedestrians at risk.”

The council says removing the parking place will ensure that the area is free from obstruction.

“The proposed changes will help create a safer environment throughout the road,” says the council. This will “encourage and facilitate safer pedestrian and cyclist movements and provide a free passage for buses.”

MK Council is consulting on the proposal until March 7.

Members of the public can submit their comments through the council’s website at https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations/505

Alternatively people can send objection by post to the Network TRO Manager at Synergy Park, Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LY, quoting reference TRO-250.