Pensioner homes should be paired with preschools all over Milton Keynes, says councillors

Every sheltered house scheme in Milton Keynes should be paired up with a preschool nursery to allow friendship to blossom between the pensioners and the tots.

That's the view of MK councillor Zoe Nolan, who has witnessed a success story in her own ward.

Zoe Nolan Great Holm

A partnership was formed last year between Great Holm preschool and the nearby Petworth House sheltered housing scheme.

The retired residents of paid weekly visits to the youngsters and relationships blossomed.

Now the two generations are planning to revamp Petworth House gardens together, helping each other grow plants, herbs, fruit and vegetables in special planters.

Preschool manager Fay Glover said: “We are very proud of working closely with the older residents. It’s great for both the residents and the children."

Ward councillor Zoe Nolan said: “This joint working between young children and older residents is such good practice I would like to see every sheltered housing scheme in Milton Keynes being paired up with a local pre-school to do some joint activities.”