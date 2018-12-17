Our brilliant gallery takes you inside the iconic Dolphin Splashdown before it was demolished in 2013.

Pictures from inside glorious old Milton Keynes swimming pool Dolphin Splashdown before it was demolished against residents wishes

Dolphin Splashdown in Milton Keynes was so popular a campaign was launched to stop it being demolished to make way for a supermarket.

That campaign proved fruitless, though, and the iconic building at Shenley Church End was knocked down before being turned into a Sainsbury's supermarket. Not before a host of brilliant and nostalgic pictures were taken of the inside of Dolphin Splashdown, though. Dive into a bit of history and check out these amazing images from inside one of THE MK leisure destinations of yesteryear. SEE MORE: Amazing never seen before pictures show inside iconic old Milton Keynes nightclub The Empire.

Those famous slides and pyramid glass roof made Dolphin Splashdown iconic back in the day

1. Inside Dolphin Splashdown Milton Keynes

Goodbye old friend. If you made it this far then you are a true Dolphin Splashdown fan. We miss it too.

2. Inside Dolphin Splashdown Milton Keynes

As you can see from these pictures taken before it was razed to the ground, the facilities looked to be in good condition.

3. Inside Dolphin Splashdown Milton Keynes

Did it have to be demolished? That was the headline of an article by the MK Citizen back in 2012 which backed a campaign to keep the swimming complex open

4. Inside Dolphin Splashdown Milton Keynes

