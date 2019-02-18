Pictures show in and around Milton Keynes' fastest-growing development as 1,000th resident moves in

Developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes announced that more than 1,000 homes have now been moved into in the new Brooklands community in Milton Keynes. Three divisions of the homebuilder are currently delivering the new community to the town, which includes Brooklands and Centurion Place at Brooklands. The development, on Fen Street, has been well-received by buyers since it initially launched in 2014, and has since helped over a thousand residents find their new homes. The new homes site includes a selection of one to five bedroom properties, with modern homes to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles. Onsite, residents can benefit from a primary and secondary school, as well as other amenities including a nursery, dental practice and a health centre. Our picture gallery takes you around the development and inside some of the houses.

