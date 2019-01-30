Pictures show inside the most expensive house in Milton Keynes which has gone on the market for £1.65m

Set over 6,200 square feet, this 7/8 bedroom detached home on the sought after road of Queensbury Lane in Monkston Park is new to the market in MK. The property boasts en-suites to every room, underfloor heating, two large reception rooms, mutiple balconies, CCTV system, gated access, galleried landing, games room and more. At the time of writing the house is the most expensive on the market in Milton Keynes at £1.65 million. Here you can take a look around at what you get for that kind of money in MK with our picture gallery.

