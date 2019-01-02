Pictures show pre-war cars and motorcycles gathering to celebrate New Year in Milton Keynes
Pre-war cars and motorcycles crammed into Stony Stratford's historic Market Square on New Year's Day for the town's 10th annual vintage festival.
The exhibitors gathered in the square and celebrated the New Year with a cacophony of engines providing a 'one minute noise' at midday. The organisers, who are all volunteers, have staged two vintage car and motorcycle events each year for the past 10 years. They say this will be the last New Year's Day festival, though the Classic event in the summer will continue. Check out our picture gallery from the event below.