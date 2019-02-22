Pictures show the moment tortured pregnant Milton Keynes pony set off for new life of luxury

Together we helped save tortured and abandoned pregnant pony Maisie from being destroyed.

Now we bring you pictures showing the pony being taken away in the nick of time for a new life of luxury. The little black and white mare, who has been christened Maisie, was abandoned by travellers months ago in a field at Snellshall West. She was left without food and water and was covered in oil after a sick attempt to set light to her. Maisie's future looked grim as she faced being destroyed if unclaimed after seven days. But the MK Citizen, alerted by a kind-hearted member of the public who had been feeding Maisie, stepped in at the beginning of the week and appealed for help. Within two days we had more than 200 offers of a home for the little mare and her yet-to-be-born foal. With the help of horse experts, we picked the best possible place - a quiet farm with acres of grazing land, cosy stables and decades of knowledge about horses from the family owners. And here we bring you pictures of Maisie and her unborn setting off for their new life of luxury.

Thankfully a kind hearted reader kept Maisie fed

The abandonment notice warned Maisie would be destroyed if unclaimed after seven days

Maisie on Thursday waiting to be transported to her new home

Getting ready to be set off into the sunset

