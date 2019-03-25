Pictures show Theresa May taking a break from Brexit in Milton Keynes at the weekend

The Prime Minister took a break from Brexit negotiations to knock on doors and surprise residents in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

And the major topics of conversation, far from European policies, were potholes and recycling sacks! Theresa May gave local Tory councillors just two day’s notice that she wanted to visit MK on Saturday morning. And the councillors were sworn to secrecy so that she could take householders by surprise. “Most people’s reaction as disbelief when they answered their door and saw Theresa May standing there,” said MK Tory leader Alex Walker. But she was great - really warm and friendly - and people soon got chatting with her and seemed to enjoy it.” The prime minister, who was accompanied by her husband Philip, first met with MK Tory party members in a hall at Shenley Brook End She then spent the rest of the morning visiting dozens of houses in the area, willingly posing for selfies. Alex said: “We thought people might be quizzing her about Brexit but that was only mentioned a few times. The main subjects that came up were potholes on our roads and the problems people had getting recycling bags. The prime minister seemed very interested though and took it all in her stride.” After the event Mrs May tweeted: “On a busy weekend of Brexit meetings, good to join @iainastewart and @MKConservatives and talk to local residents ahead of the council elections on 2 May.” Destination MK were also taken by surprise by the visit. They tweeted: “Look who was doing the rounds in MK today....Must have heard what a great day out MK is. Maybe she can do a bit of snowboarding, a trip to the theatre or a spot of shopping while she’s here.” Alex said after the visit: “whatever you think of her, it has to be said that Theresa May is an incredibly hard-working and dedicated public servant. She took time out of her ridiculously busy schedule to visit MK on the local election campaign trail.” See the pictures of May's visit to MK in our gallery here.

