Pictures show what to expect when Friends comes to Milton Keynes this summer

FriendsFest will visit only four exclusive locations this summer taking in London, Manchester, Bristol and for the first time ever Milton Keynes. The hit TV show first aired 25 years ago and comes to MK as part of an anniversary tour between September 6-15. Tickets will sell like hot cakes and there are lots of new attractions and experiences on offer. To find out more about FriendsFest coming to MK read our original story here. To see what you can expect to enjoy view our picture gallery.

PIVVVVVOOOOOOOOOT!

I'll be there for youuuuuuuuu

Phoebe Buffay's famous taxi

Go on stage at Central Perk made famous by Phoebe

