What to expect when Friends comes to Milton Keynes this summer

Pictures show what to expect when Friends comes to Milton Keynes this summer

Our picture gallery shows what the people of Milton Keynes can expect when legendary TV show Friends rolls into town for the first time this summer.

FriendsFest will visit only four exclusive locations this summer taking in London, Manchester, Bristol and for the first time ever Milton Keynes. The hit TV show first aired 25 years ago and comes to MK as part of an anniversary tour between September 6-15. Tickets will sell like hot cakes and there are lots of new attractions and experiences on offer. To find out more about FriendsFest coming to MK read our original story here. To see what you can expect to enjoy view our picture gallery.

PIVVVVVOOOOOOOOOT!
PIVVVVVOOOOOOOOOT!
other
Buy a Photo
I'll be there for youuuuuuuuu
I'll be there for youuuuuuuuu
other
Buy a Photo
Phoebe Buffay's famous taxi
Phoebe Buffay's famous taxi
other
Buy a Photo
Go on stage at Central Perk made famous by Phoebe
Go on stage at Central Perk made famous by Phoebe
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5